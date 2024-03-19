Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Acquires $51,450.00 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,242,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,365,160.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NVCT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,135. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $187.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 11,280.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

