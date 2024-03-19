NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.80

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 9530918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.
Several equities analysts have commented on NU shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NU by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after buying an additional 30,002,685 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after buying an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NU by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,850,000 after buying an additional 4,672,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NU by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NU by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,223,000 after buying an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
