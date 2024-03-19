Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $718,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $596.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.