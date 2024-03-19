Northstar Group Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.52, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.