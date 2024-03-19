Northstar Group Inc. Sells 2,194 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 190,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,944,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOM opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.