Northstar Group Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 270,509 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 490.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 140,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,913,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

