Northstar Group Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,905,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,905,067.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.1 %

CRM stock opened at $300.51 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

