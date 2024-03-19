Northstar Group Inc. Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 0.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 1.1 %

AXP opened at $220.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.47. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $224.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

