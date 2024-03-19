Northstar Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,785 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni purchased 550,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 550,300 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno acquired 30,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,993,015 shares of company stock valued at $8,479,069. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPKO Health stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $603.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.80. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

