Northstar Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 380 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $909.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $829.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $677.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $412.60 and a one year high of $951.52.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.36.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

