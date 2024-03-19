Northstar Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $49.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Citigroup started coverage on New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

