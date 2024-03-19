Northstar Group Inc. Has $14.12 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 272,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $731.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $716.32 and a 200 day moving average of $634.01. The stock has a market cap of $324.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $787.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

