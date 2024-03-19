Northstar Group Inc. Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

