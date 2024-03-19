Northstar Group Inc. Acquires 4,340 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

