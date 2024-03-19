North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,273,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,918,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,502,000 after acquiring an additional 790,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after purchasing an additional 728,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 884,022 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Water Solutions news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,715.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $398,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.