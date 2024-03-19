North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 45,601 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,601 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 317,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 87,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

