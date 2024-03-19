North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,617 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,614,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $14,780,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 675,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,819,000 after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 79.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE:MTRN opened at $128.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.15. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.37.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Materion’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Further Reading

