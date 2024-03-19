North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

