North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,591 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

