North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1,300.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $71.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

