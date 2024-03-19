North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Performance

Lazard stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -206.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lazard

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lazard

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.