North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.46 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $856.27.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $251.30 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

