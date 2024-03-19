North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $2,004,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $2,566,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 28,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,306.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 269,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 250,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

