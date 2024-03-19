North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.17 Million Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.45% of Miller Industries worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 11.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 40.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 241.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLR opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.99%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

