North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 57,166.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,050 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,267 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 63,220 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MODG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

