North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 157,975 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,975 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accuray by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 910,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accuray by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 995,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $38,713.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 196,138 shares in the company, valued at $537,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Accuray
Accuray Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accuray Profile
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Accuray
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.