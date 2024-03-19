North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 157,975 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,975 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accuray by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 910,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accuray by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 995,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Gina Corradetti sold 14,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $38,713.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 196,138 shares in the company, valued at $537,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Accuray

Accuray Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Profile

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.