Nortech Systems (NSYS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th.

NSYS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $30.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.68. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nortech Systems by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nortech Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nortech Systems in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nortech Systems in the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

