Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 240,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,124,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $9.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $601.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,018,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after buying an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,504,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 1,179,466 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,083,297 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

