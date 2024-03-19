Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Niu Technologies updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Niu Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

NIU opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Niu Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 164.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.