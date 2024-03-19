Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Announces Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Niu Technologies updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

NIU stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.61. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niu Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,264.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

