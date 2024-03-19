Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXR.UN. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.63. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$9.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

