New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Invests $364,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $435.66. 15,981,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,624,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.46. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.