Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after purchasing an additional 992,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,127 shares of company stock valued at $152,809,232. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $616.59. 912,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $562.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.54 and a 52 week high of $627.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.88.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

