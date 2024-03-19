Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Receives C$20.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBLY. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$18.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$834.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.29. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52-week low of C$12.05 and a 52-week high of C$23.00.

In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,158,350.00. In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. purchased 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,158,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 3,033 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.36, for a total transaction of C$55,685.88. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.