Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ICHR

Ichor Stock Performance

ICHR opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.04. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. Research analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ichor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ichor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.