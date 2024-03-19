NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.15 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.79 or 0.00010462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and $1.23 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00092253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,121,449 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,053,121,449 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.72476672 USD and is down -16.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 380 active market(s) with $1,338,687,587.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.