National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $5.18. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. National CineMedia shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 3,648,158 shares changing hands.
Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
