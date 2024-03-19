National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $5.18. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. National CineMedia shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 3,648,158 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National CineMedia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $7,538,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53,571 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.