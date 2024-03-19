National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. National CineMedia updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

National CineMedia stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4,022.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481,996 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

