National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issues Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million. National CineMedia updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

National CineMedia Stock Down 0.5 %

NCMI stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.49.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in National CineMedia by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.