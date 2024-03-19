Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down to $11.38

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $11.03. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 829,975 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 7.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

The firm has a market cap of $581.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

