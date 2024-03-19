Myria Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Myria has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Myria has a total market capitalization of $14.93 million and $4.65 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myria token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. Myria’s official website is myria.com.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 16,372,980,819 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00939742 USD and is down -14.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $4,367,289.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

