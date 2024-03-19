Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $15.42 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,898.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,898.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $103,997.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,141.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,642 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,097,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 582,795 shares during the last quarter.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

