Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.51 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $418.86 million and approximately $24.51 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00091955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00018095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,110,627,740 coins and its circulating supply is 847,723,563 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.