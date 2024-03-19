Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 319,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 332,319 shares.The stock last traded at $4.23 and had previously closed at $3.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTK. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 9.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.48 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,376,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after buying an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 108,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

