Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,653,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

