MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) versus FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Financial Contrast

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU N/A N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 26.13% 37.56% 7.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MOGU and FLEETCOR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 0 4 10 0 2.71

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus price target of $299.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.71%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than MOGU.

21.9% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MOGU shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MOGU and FLEETCOR Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $33.79 million 0.45 -$25.92 million N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies $3.76 billion 5.86 $981.89 million $13.20 23.10

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Risk & Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats MOGU on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides vehicle and mobility solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, the company provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

