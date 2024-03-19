Mizuho Begins Coverage on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.27% from the stock’s current price.

MCW has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

MCW stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $230.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $37,350.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,933 shares in the company, valued at $260,944.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 23,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $178,108.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,622,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,164,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $37,350.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,944.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,617 shares of company stock worth $1,555,386. 71.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

