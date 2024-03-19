Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.20. 15,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 172,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $568.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.
Insider Activity
In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares in the company, valued at $68,511,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mineralys Therapeutics
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.