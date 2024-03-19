Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.20. 15,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 172,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $568.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.

Insider Activity

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares in the company, valued at $68,511,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 62.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,188,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 457,815 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 267.8% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,023,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 1,473,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 36.8% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 226,046 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

