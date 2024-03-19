Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $120.00 at TD Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

MU stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $101.85. The firm has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $581,559,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.