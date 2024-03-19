Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $115.00 at Robert W. Baird

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Micron Technology stock opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,528,966.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

